Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will announce $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $7.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

NYSE:CLR traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

