Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of CRSP opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $169.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

