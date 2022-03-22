Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Earnings of -$1.91 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Equities research analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) to report earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.65). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

Shares of CRSP opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $169.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.