Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.48 Million

Analysts predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will post $11.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.85 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $8.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $53.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.58 million to $54.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.56 million, with estimates ranging from $67.87 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TACT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 11,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,584. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.98. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

