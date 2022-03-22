Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.81. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WCN traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.17. The company had a trading volume of 768,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,504. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections has a one year low of $102.37 and a one year high of $138.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

