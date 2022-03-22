Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $5.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.85 and the highest is $6.04. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $7.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $27.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.33 to $28.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $28.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $31.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $257.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,906,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Whirlpool by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

