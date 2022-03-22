Zacks: Analysts Expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $82.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full year sales of $247.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $272.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $292.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.00 million to $358.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ginkgo Bioworks.

DNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $912,171,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 19,949,965 shares during the period.

NYSE:DNA opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

