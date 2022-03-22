Zacks: Analysts Expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.78. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,110. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $1,235,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 728,446 shares of company stock valued at $52,481,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,141,000 after acquiring an additional 85,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

