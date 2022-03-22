Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Iridium Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $18,234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,989,000 after buying an additional 292,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 206.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 1,835.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 139,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.50 on Thursday. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -578.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.