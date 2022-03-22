Zacks: Analysts Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $155.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to announce $155.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $133.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $663.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $748.95 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VECO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.70. 432,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,044. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

