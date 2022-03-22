Zacks: Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) to post $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. WesBanco reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WSBC traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $35.07. 173,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

