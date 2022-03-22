Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Canadian Solar posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

