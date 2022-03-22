Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.57 Million

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $128.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.10 million and the highest is $130.40 million. First Financial Bankshares posted sales of $127.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $562.50 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $565.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

FFIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,623,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,967,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,972,000 after purchasing an additional 761,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. 400,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,931. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

