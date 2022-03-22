Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TMC the metals.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 47,438 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $94,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,723,000. Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at about $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in TMC the metals in the third quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,463. TMC the metals has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75.

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

