Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Bank of America cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 472,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,656,210. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

