Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,221. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 623.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after acquiring an additional 466,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $14,544,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

