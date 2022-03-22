Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total value of $327,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $265.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.89. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

About Mesa Laboratories (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.