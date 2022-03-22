Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.95 Billion

Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) will announce $7.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.56 billion and the lowest is $7.07 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $35.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.47 billion to $40.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nutrien by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 22.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nutrien by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTR stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,214,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,341. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.85. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

