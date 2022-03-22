Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of MITO opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.
About Stealth BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
