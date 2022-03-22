Zacks: Brokerages Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $789.07 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.66. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.97.
About trivago (Get Rating)
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
