Zacks: Brokerages Expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in trivago by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $789.07 million, a P/E ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.66. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

