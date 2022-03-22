Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 665.03% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the second quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

