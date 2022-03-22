Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $166.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 729,709 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 488,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 361,309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.