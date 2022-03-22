Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $1.01 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

