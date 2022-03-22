Zacks Investment Research Lowers Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) to Sell

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeridianLink Inc. is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc. is based in Costa Mesa, Calif. “

MLNK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. Project Angel Parent has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Project Angel Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Project Angel Parent will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

