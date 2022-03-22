Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Hammerson alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Hammerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of HMSNF stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45.

About Hammerson (Get Rating)

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hammerson (HMSNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.