ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,881,480.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 31,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,881,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $2,101,410.09.

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,060,450.93.

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $20,497,672.52.

ZI traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.02. 4,283,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,785. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.05.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

