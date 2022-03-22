ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target Lowered to $39.60 at Citigroup

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $40.90 to $39.60 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.36.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE ZTO opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $34.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,004,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,726,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,695,000 after buying an additional 530,793 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman) (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.