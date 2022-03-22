ZUM TOKEN Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $431,454.99 and $65,294.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.60 or 0.00457905 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

