Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 480 by Credit Suisse Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 480 target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZURN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 415 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 405 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC set a CHF 492 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 500 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 520 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 477.08.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12 month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.