$0.05 EPS Expected for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ironSource during the third quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,792. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. ironSource has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

