-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

TELL opened at $4.18 on Friday. Tellurian has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tellurian by 53.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,400,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 489,875 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth approximately $8,464,000. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 70.0% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,019,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 419,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 374.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,243 shares during the last quarter. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.