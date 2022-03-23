-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). Airgain reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 44,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.14. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.