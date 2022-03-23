-$0.12 EPS Expected for Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

VLTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

VLTA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 22,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.52. Volta Inc – Class A has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

