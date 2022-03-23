-$0.14 EPS Expected for Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lilium.

LILM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

NASDAQ LILM opened at $3.51 on Friday. Lilium has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

