$0.15 EPS Expected for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%.
ERIC stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
