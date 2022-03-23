-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. IRIDEX has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

