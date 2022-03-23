-$0.17 EPS Expected for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. Vertiv reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 181%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Johnson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.06. 373,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. Vertiv has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

