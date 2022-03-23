$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

NYSE TRTX opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $923.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.63%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 852,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 36,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

