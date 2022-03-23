$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth about $64,309,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 26,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

RBA traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 183,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

