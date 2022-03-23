$0.44 EPS Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

DRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $66.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

