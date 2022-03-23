$0.74 EPS Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.71. FB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBK traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $45.80. 75,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,139. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.04. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $34.99 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

