$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.80. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on GDOT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Green Dot stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. Green Dot has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

