-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the lowest is ($1.21). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.54) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 418,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,008. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 68.4% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.