$1.05 EPS Expected for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) to announce $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 303.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Bank of America downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.81. 47,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,554. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.64. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 176.81%.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

