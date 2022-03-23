$1.21 EPS Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $0.89. Walt Disney posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $3,996,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. American Trust bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,423,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,426 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.68. 408,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,484,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $250.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.38. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $192.34.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

