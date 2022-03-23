$1.37 EPS Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. W. R. Berkley reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB opened at $98.83 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $70.70 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.46.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

