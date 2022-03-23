100 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 752.7% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $301.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $250.60 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 72.63%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

