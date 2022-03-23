1,248 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,248 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 47.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,432 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

AXP stock opened at $191.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.51. American Express has a 52-week low of $135.13 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

