$13.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.35 billion and the lowest is $13.23 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $55.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.48. 19,721,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,932,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

