1,360 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $252.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,702 shares of company stock worth $15,209,845. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

