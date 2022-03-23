1,659 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC opened at $197.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.97. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.